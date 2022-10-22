National Bank of Canada FI Sells 759,296 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,296 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth about $57,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.72 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.