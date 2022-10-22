National Bank of Canada FI Sells 759,296 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,296 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

