National Bank of Canada FI Sells 765 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.91 and a 12-month high of $149.33. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

