National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

IEV opened at $39.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.87. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

