NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.