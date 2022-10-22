Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $440,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $678,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 3.5 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 538,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,292,787 shares of company stock worth $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

