Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Onto Innovation stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.02 and a 52 week high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

