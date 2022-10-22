Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,868,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,687 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 76,645 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,368,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $943.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $372.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $523,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $523,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,457.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

