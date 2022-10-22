Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Price Performance

NYSE RC opened at $10.87 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

