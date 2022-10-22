Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 94,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 41,950 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 22,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 48,033 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SVC opened at $7.50 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

