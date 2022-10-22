Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the second quarter worth $208,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In related news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,554.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Fire Group Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFCS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on United Fire Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.04. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $37.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

