Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $280,000 Position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 378.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 192.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In other news, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $62,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tompkins Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

TMP opened at $78.62 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $68.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $77.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.