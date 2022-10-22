Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $280,000 Stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $9,741,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 156,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,483,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,148,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,487,000 after acquiring an additional 72,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.58. The company has a market capitalization of $797.40 million, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 208.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Articles

