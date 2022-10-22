Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digi International were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGII. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

DGII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Digi International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

