Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $546,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial during the second quarter worth $147,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 117,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $738.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -782.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

