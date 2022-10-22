Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Buckle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Buckle by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Buckle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.70 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 63.63% and a net margin of 19.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.56%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

