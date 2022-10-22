Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 62.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 43,512 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $118,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 19.1% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

PRDO stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 986,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,095.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,038,000 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

