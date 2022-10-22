Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,777 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ProPetro by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.36. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

