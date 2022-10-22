Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes $281,000 Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $145,497.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $97,763.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 632,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,332,575.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 9,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $145,497.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,886 shares of company stock worth $1,534,297 over the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE ATEN opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.63%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

