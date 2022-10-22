Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 805,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -849.58%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

