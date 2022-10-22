Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Stake Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 36.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -525.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -849.58%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

