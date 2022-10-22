Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.2 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ opened at $168.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.86 and a 200-day moving average of $172.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. [Note: Description appears incomplete in source]

