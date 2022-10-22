Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,617.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 409,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,360,385,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.35.

AMZN stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.97, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

