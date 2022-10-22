Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Flex by 19.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Flex by 214.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 144,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Flex by 342.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 83,422 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Flex in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

