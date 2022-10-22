Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Stock Performance

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 136.67%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

