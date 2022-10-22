Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 248 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

