Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 5,266 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 32,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

