Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $118,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Sabre Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.79. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $657.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

