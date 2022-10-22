Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 10,471 Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Hayward by 59.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 754,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 280,297 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $15,191,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hayward by 49.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE HAYW opened at $8.37 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAYW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

