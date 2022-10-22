Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,650 Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

Shares of RKT opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 115.83 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $18.13.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,482,810.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 934,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,284,999 over the last 90 days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

