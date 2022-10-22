Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,825,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,647 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after purchasing an additional 583,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after purchasing an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK Trading Up 2.8 %

ONEOK stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.