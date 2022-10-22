Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOK. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 27.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 25,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 159,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 33.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.0136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.82%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

