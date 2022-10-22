Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.55. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

