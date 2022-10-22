Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Latham Group by 138.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 219,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 127,771 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Latham Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 496,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 280,463 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Latham Group by 63.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 30,708 shares during the period. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Latham Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Latham Group Stock Performance

SWIM opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.64 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.