Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 83.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 589,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 267,362 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,973,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.94 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

