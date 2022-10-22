Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 58,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $545,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

NYSE RVT opened at $13.29 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

