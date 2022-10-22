Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $205,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 68.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in Morningstar in the second quarter worth $549,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 6.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $214.10 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.16 and a 200-day moving average of $241.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $470.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total transaction of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,423,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $3,558,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,408,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,437,789.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,283 shares of company stock worth $21,976,184 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

