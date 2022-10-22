Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $378,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 129,406 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 590,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 147,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 400.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $44.55 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.32 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $48.60.

