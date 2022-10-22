Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SBRA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 1.3 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 631.61%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.