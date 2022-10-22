Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after acquiring an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after acquiring an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.6 %

ARR stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.05%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

See Also

