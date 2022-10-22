Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,959,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 253,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 23,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 74.29%.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
