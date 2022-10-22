Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,825 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after buying an additional 575,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after buying an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after buying an additional 304,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after buying an additional 118,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.8% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,244,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 354,499 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $79.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

