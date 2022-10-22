Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 16,278,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $2,198,865.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

