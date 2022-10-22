Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 19,954 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after acquiring an additional 633,339 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 164,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

CNHI stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

