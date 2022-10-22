Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 26,013 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

