Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 4,981 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 19,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

