Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CEF stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.