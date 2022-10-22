Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $669.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Sharecare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.