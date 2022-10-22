Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,498 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 76.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IMO. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

