Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,393,000 after purchasing an additional 950,592 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 21.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,563,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 30.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,179,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.69. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 106.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

